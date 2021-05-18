iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $212,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.97 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.