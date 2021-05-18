Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.