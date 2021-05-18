Black Swift Group LLC Invests $115,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

