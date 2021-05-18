Associated Banc Corp Sells 58,588 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,588 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.