Investment Partners LTD. Invests $212,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $73.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

