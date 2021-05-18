KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.38. 29,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

