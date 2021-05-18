Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,191. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

