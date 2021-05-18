Martin Palmer Acquires 11 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £144.54 ($188.84).

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). 527,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 965.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

