FMA Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,249. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

