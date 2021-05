Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) Insider Acquires A$100,616.64 in Stock

Pushpay Holdings Limited (ASX:PPH) insider Lovina McMurchy purchased 61,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,616.64 ($71,869.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

