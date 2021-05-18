AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.79 on Friday.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $6,424,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

