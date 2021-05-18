Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SCHG opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

