Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.53 and its 200-day moving average is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.