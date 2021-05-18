Adviser Investments LLC Sells 13,493 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.