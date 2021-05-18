BigSur Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

