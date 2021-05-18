Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 16,107 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 154.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.23. 1,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,085. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.