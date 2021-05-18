iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.57. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

