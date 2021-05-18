Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

