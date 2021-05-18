Avion Wealth Sells 196,567 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 99.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,567 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.