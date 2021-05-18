Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,353 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.31% of SS&C Technologies worth $54,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,939. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

