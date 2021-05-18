Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,770 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $73,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 10,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

