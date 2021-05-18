Avion Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

