Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,074 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,679. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

