Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 5.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.02. 16,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,218,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,566 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,259. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

