Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.30. 14,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,183,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several research firms recently commented on DSEY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

