Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $177.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.80 million to $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million.

ETH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $739.03 million, a P/E ratio of 199.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

