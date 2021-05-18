Bondly Hits One Day Volume of $1.87 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and $1.87 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.25 or 0.11016210 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

