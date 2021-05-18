Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Trading Down 2.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

