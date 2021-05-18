G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.19

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

