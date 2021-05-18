Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.54

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 9703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 789,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

