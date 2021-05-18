Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 10,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

