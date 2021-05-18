Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.17

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 8624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

