Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

