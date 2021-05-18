Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

