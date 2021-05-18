Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

