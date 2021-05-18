General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 413.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

