Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. China Life Insurance accounts for 1.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

