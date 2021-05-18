MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

