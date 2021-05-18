EMC Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.06.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

