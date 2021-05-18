Columbus Point LLP Sells 39,025 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Columbus Point LLP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,025 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 4.9% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

