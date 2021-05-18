Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 3,397 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 604,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

