Avion Wealth Sells 38,228 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 3.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

