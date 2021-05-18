Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $852.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.83 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $813.35 and a 200-day moving average of $733.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

