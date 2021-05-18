Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

