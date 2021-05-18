Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 519 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $575.91 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.59 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.92 and a 200 day moving average of $455.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.