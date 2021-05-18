Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 317,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,998. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Several research firms have commented on FSR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

