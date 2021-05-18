Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 317,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,998. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.
Several research firms have commented on FSR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
