Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

NYSE ED traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 11,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

