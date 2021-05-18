Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises about 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

