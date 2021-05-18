Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

