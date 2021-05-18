Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.